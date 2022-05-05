Bringing more diversity to campus at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In honor of Cinco De Mayo, we’re looking at how the University of Arizona is recruiting students from Mexico and how they get them ready for the semester. Hope Noriega is a student recruiter at the UArizona, her job is to connect with international students and give them the tools needed to be successful before they get to campus. Right now, there are 138 students enrolled from Mexico.

"So far we have 100 applications and 60 admits so far for this coming Fall. I reach out to students from Mexico, and we answer their questions and push them to apply with all of the requirements and everything,” Noriega said.

The global marketing team uses email and other online methods to draw students in from other countries.

"We do run digital ads on Google platforms, YouTube, Gmail for now things like that,” Noriega said.

Some students get tuition discounts depending on where they’re from. English proficiency is also part of the process before they start classes.

“We started a new enrollment option called Global Direct, which is the option for an international student to receive a UArizona degree fully online from their home country and they get a tuition discount based on where they’re located,” Noriega said.

Noriega says a large number of the university’s international students get their degrees online.

"Any business major and engineering, that’s the top two for all international students,” Noriega said.

International students Lucia Castro-Laccano and Christa Valenzuela are happy to be in Tucson. They say open house events can help them adjust to life on campus

"I think it really makes me feel at home being with people I can relate to. I want to study film and television studies. I looked at the programs and I really like them and it’s a chance for me to meet new people and to network,” Valenzuela said

"I came here to a game, and I really like the spirit, and everybody seems so friendly. I like Arizona and the campus is so pretty. There are a lot of options for different degrees,” Castro-Laccano said.

Students wanting to apply from Mexico should visit everywhere.arizona.edu/region/mexico

For information about the Sinaloa/Sonora Tuition Discount, mexico.arizona.edu/academics/scholarships

