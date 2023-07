TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) -- — Tucson police are investigating what they called a serious crash between a motorcycle driver and a car driver Wednesday morning.

Officers got reports to drive to the intersection of East 5th Street and N. Jefferson Avenue. On Twitter, TPD warned that at round 6:55 a.m., officers had closed traffic off to drivers heading to work or starting their day.

TPD asked drivers to find another route and to expect delays if they need to come to the intersection.