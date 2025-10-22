Brawler 101 Boxing Fitness hosts boxing lessons for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Brawler 101 Boxing Fitness just became a recognized nonprofit by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Now, they’re using that status to give back to these upcoming boxers in the community with open gym lessons.

Boxers like Nathaniel Aguirre, who is chasing his dream to become a professional boxer.

"I want to be like a really well-known boxer that everybody will pass down and remember," Aguirre said.

Brawler 101 coach Xavier Bolivar is helping Aguirre reach his dream.

"Well, I like to learn what I use," Bolivar said. "I say, learn it, use it, pass it on. I see that the kids have a passion for it as well. So I teach them what I know, the fundamentals, and then we just work our way up to technical boxing."

Nate’s dad, Guillermo Aguirre, says none of this would be possible without Brawler 101’s support.

"Having the gym has been great for my son," Aguirre said. "I enjoy seeing my son grow in his confidence, his health, and his mental resilience. There are a lot of underprivileged children in our society right now. We’d love for them to come and experience this and to see the growth in the child."

Brawler 101 is run by Paul Demoranville, Ashlin Nixon, and Rodrigo Samaniego.

While they have open gyms on Saturdays for kids in the community, their goal is to get enough donations to offer free memberships for every kid who walks in.

"We saw the ability to give back to the community, and since then, we’ve basically, you know, been super involved in helping build the name, the presence, giving back to youth," Samaniego said. "We also want to be able to work with other youth nonprofit organizations to give them an additional activity monthly that they can attend."

So that more kids like Nate can get in the ring.

Anyone interested in donations can send them to Brawler 101 Boxing Fitness at their website, or call 520-200-1813.