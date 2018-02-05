BP arrests man wanted for rape in Minnesota

Phil Villarreal
1:30 PM, Feb 5, 2018
2 hours ago

According to the agency, agents arrested 42-year-old Leonel Flores-Pacheco east of Naco. He was in the U.S. illegally and wanted for rape and felony sexual misconduct in Minneapolis.

US BORDER PATROL

TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man wanted for rape in Minnesota.

Flores was processed for immigration violations and turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

