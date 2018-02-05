BP arrests man wanted for rape in Minnesota

Fair
HI: 78°
LO: 50°
According to the agency, agents arrested 42-year-old Leonel Flores-Pacheco east of Naco. He was in the U.S. illegally and wanted for rape and felony sexual misconduct in Minneapolis.
TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man wanted for rape in Minnesota.
According to the agency, agents arrested 42-year-old Leonel Flores-Pacheco east of Naco. He was in the U.S. illegally and wanted for rape and felony sexual misconduct in Minneapolis.
Flores was processed for immigration violations and turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.