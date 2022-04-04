Car hits teen near Golf Links and Harrison roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has responded to a pedestrian collision near Golf Links and Harrison roads.
Officers identified the victim hit as a juvenile boy. They then transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the vehicle remained on scene, with no road closures currently.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates as this story develops.
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.
