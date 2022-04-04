Watch
Car hits teen near Golf Links and Harrison roads

Posted at 4:42 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 19:53:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has responded to a pedestrian collision near Golf Links and Harrison roads.

Officers identified the victim hit as a juvenile boy. They then transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle remained on scene, with no road closures currently.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates as this story develops.

