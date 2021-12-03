Border Patrol: Tucson Sector agent died Monday in line of duty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios died Monday while in the line of duty.

I am grieved to inform you of the line-of-duty death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios of the Tucson Sector. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. We will always remember his service. #NeverForgotten #HonorFirst https://t.co/BPcE4z1Or0 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 3, 2021

U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin announced the death in a Friday tweet.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones," Modlin said in the tweet. "We will always remember his service."

