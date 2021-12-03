Watch
Border Patrol: Tucson Sector agent died Monday in line of duty

Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios died Monday while in the line of duty.
Posted at 7:37 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 09:39:05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios died Monday while in the line of duty.

U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin announced the death in a Friday tweet.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones," Modlin said in the tweet. "We will always remember his service."

