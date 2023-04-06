Border Patrol rescues hiker stranded overnight on Mt. Lemmon

US Customs and Border Patrol's Air and Marine Operations crew conducted an air rescue after a hiker was injured and stranded overnight on Mt. Lemmon.

The Tucson Air Branch received a call early Tuesday morning about an injured hiker who was unable to get back down the mountain.

The injury happened Monday night; Pima County Search and Rescue (SAR) had stayed with the hiker overnight to make sure there were no symptoms of hypothermia.

Tucson Air Branch deployed a rescue helicopter Tuesday to save the hiker, who was triaged for their injuries before being airlifted to safety. They were brought to Banner University Medical Center for treatment.

“The same tools used for border security are immediately directed to the person in need whether they are atop a mountain near Tucson or along the border," said Director of Air Operations, Michael Montgomery.

According to CBP, there have been 83 air rescues in 2023 so far.