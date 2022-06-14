Border Patrol prevents 125 pounds of meth from entering black market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has prevented 125 pounds of methamphetamine from entering America's black market.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said Tuesday a suspicious vehicle was spotted near Gila Bend, Ariz.
That's when agents stopped the truck, discovering the narcotics.
Modlin confirms the driver and passenger are both U.S. citizens.
Agents then arrested the two.
He also pointed out the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is handling the criminal charges.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports authorities have confiscated 100,000 pounds of methamphetamine since the beginning of fiscal year 2022.
That's 52% of the previous fiscal year's total of 191,000 pounds.
Ajo Station agents seized 125 pounds of methamphetamine.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 14, 2022
Agents discovered the narcotics after stopping the suspicious vehicle near Gila Bend, AZ. The driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, were arrested. With @mcsoaz assistance, they face criminal charges. #ExcellentWork pic.twitter.com/6j5L5zzQR1
