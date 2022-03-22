Customs and Border Protection catches railcar smuggling nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has caught a rail car smuggling 296.85 pounds of methamphetamine.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries says agents found the narcotics hidden within non-factory compartments.

He confirms the estimated value of the methamphetamine seized is worth $698,000.

Humphries thanked the Port of Nogales agents for their "continued vigilance."

The CBP reports 77,900 pounds of methamphetamine confiscated since the 2022 fiscal year began.

This is just over 40% of fiscal year 2021's total confiscations (191,000 pounds) for the same narcotic.

