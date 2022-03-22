Customs and Border Protection catches railcar smuggling nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has caught a rail car smuggling 296.85 pounds of methamphetamine.
Port Director Michael W. Humphries says agents found the narcotics hidden within non-factory compartments.
He confirms the estimated value of the methamphetamine seized is worth $698,000.
Humphries thanked the Port of Nogales agents for their "continued vigilance."
The CBP reports 77,900 pounds of methamphetamine confiscated since the 2022 fiscal year began.
This is just over 40% of fiscal year 2021's total confiscations (191,000 pounds) for the same narcotic.
HUGE METHAMPHETAMINE SEIZURE: #CBP Officers at the Port of Nogales seized 296.85 lbs of methamphetamine concealed within non-factory compartments in a rail car. The total est. value of the narcotics was $698K! Thank you #Nogales #CBP Officers for your continued vigilance! pic.twitter.com/oUZOi7Wgzd— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 22, 2022
