Border Patrol finds baby abandoned under a bush, mother claims she had no idea

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced Border Patrol finding a camouflage-wrapped baby tucked under a bush within the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Wednesday, Feb 16.

Ajo Station agents reveal they had just caught a Guatemalan woman about 40 minutes before finding the infant.

She claimed to be the mother, but didn't tell them until after Border Patrol found the baby.

Agents say the woman confessed to not knowing about about her child's abandonment, claiming she had asked another member of the group illegally crossing through the national park with her to carry the infant.

They determined the mother and child to be in good health without any visible injuries.

Border Patrol then processed the two under Title 42 guidelines, expelling them to Mexico through the Lukeville, Arizona Port of Entry.

