Border Patrol agents find gun connected to Arizona shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has connected a weapon to a shooting, after stopping a BMW near Amado, Ariz. and finding a gun in the car.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirms it all began Monday, Oct. 3 at about 3:30 a.m. He says agents tried stopping the BMW, but it wouldn't yield.

According to Chief Modlin, the Pima County Sheriff's Department soon tracked down the BMW in Green Valley. Deputies reported it abandoned.

That's also when they found the loaded pistol without a serial number.

Chief Modlin says agents learned it was reported stolen in Phoenix after processing the gun.

Together, responding law enforcement connected the weapon to a shooting in Glendale, Ariz., which happened earlier this year.

