TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has caught an alleged smuggler who had over a dozen undocumented immigrants hidden in the back of a U-Haul.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin announced Tuesday morning agents discovered 13 people "padlocked inside" the truck.

He pointed out there were "small children" included in the discovery.

Modlin is reminding the public this "smuggling method" is extremely dangerous and risks the lives of those tucked in the back without air conditioning.

He also confirmed the apparent smuggler is a U.S. citizen who now faces criminal charges.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, federal authorities have already encountered more undocumented immigrants since 2022 year began than they did in the entire past year.