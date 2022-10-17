Watch Now
Border Patrol agents arrest nine people who tried to get away

U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
Posted at 11:36 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 14:37:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seven migrants were arrested after a car full of them tried to escape from agents, says U.S. Border Patrol Tuscon Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Douglas police helped agents find a vehicle that was attempting to flee from them in Douglas, Arizona.

A driver, passenger and seven undocumented immigrants within the vehicle were then arrested.

While searching the vehicle, agents found a firearm.

The driver, who's a U.S. citizen, and the passenger, are facing criminal charges.

