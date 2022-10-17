Border Patrol agents arrest nine people who tried to get away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seven migrants were arrested after a car full of them tried to escape from agents, says U.S. Border Patrol Tuscon Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
On Friday, Oct. 7, Douglas police helped agents find a vehicle that was attempting to flee from them in Douglas, Arizona.
A driver, passenger and seven undocumented immigrants within the vehicle were then arrested.
While searching the vehicle, agents found a firearm.
The driver, who's a U.S. citizen, and the passenger, are facing criminal charges.
