Migrants found after car crashes near Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At least five migrants were found in a car after it crashed near Benson, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, a driver tried to escape Border Patrol agents but ended up crashing.
At least five migrants were found, including two in the trunk.
The 18-year-old driver will be facing criminal charges.
Dangerous smuggling attempt foiled by Willcox Station agents Tuesday.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 12, 2022
The U.S. citizen driver attempted to flee from agents near Benson, AZ, and crashed. Five Mexican citizens were inside the vehicle, to include two in the trunk. The 18-year-old smuggler faces #CriminalCharges. pic.twitter.com/HD31SNgLqv
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.