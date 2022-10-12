Watch Now
Migrants found after car crashes near Benson

Migrants in trunk
U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector
Posted at 4:53 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 19:53:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At least five migrants were found in a car after it crashed near Benson, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, a driver tried to escape Border Patrol agents but ended up crashing.

At least five migrants were found, including two in the trunk.

The 18-year-old driver will be facing criminal charges.

——-
