Body of 71-year-old Green Valley man pulled from Parker Canyon Lake

The body of a 71-year-old Green Valley man was found floating next to an overturned kayak at Parker Canyon Lake on Wednesday.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Facebook page, the unit was activated after receiving a report of a subject in the water next to an overturned kayak near the south shore.

Search and Rescue, as well as Fry Fire Department, responded to the area. They located the overturned kayak and the man facedown in the water.

No signs of life were present, the post said.

The man was removed from the water. He was transported to the parking area at the marina for transfer to the mortuary and Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.

The kayak was transported to the marina

