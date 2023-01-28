SVP: Cochise County attorney arrested for DUI

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Cochise County attorney was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sierra Vista Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, an officer saw a vehicle on Avenida Cochise that appeared to have an impaired driver.

Brian McIntyre was arrested without incident following a traffic stop, and was transported to the SVPD for a breathalyzer test.

McIntyre had a blood alcohol content of 0.210, which is more than the legal limit of 0.08.

“For 18 years I have done my best to ensure that choices have consequences,” said McIntyre in a written statement. “My choices will also have consequences and the matters will be handled by an outside prosecution entity and most likely an out-of-county judge.”

Blood alcohol content more than twice the the legal limit is a criminal offense and McIntyre was given a court date.

“As disappointed as I am in myself, it is the looks of disappointment from the professionals who had to do their duty last evening due to my choices that will live with me the longest,” he said. “No one is above the law, including me.”