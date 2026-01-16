Bobcat euthanized after 'aggressive behavior' toward hikers outside of Phoenix

GOLD CANYON, AZ — A bobcat has been euthanized after reports of one of the cats showing "aggressive behavior" toward hikers in the Gold Canyon area.

According to officials with the Tonto National Forest on Thursday, the Peralta Trailhead was closed to all visitors "out of an abundance of caution," and wildlife officials were made aware of the situation.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed that three hikers were involved in separate incidents. The victims suffered either scratches or a bite.

AZGFD confirmed Friday that a bobcat was located and "lethally removed" by officers.

It will be sent to the State Public Health Laboratory for testing for rabies.

The trail has since been reopened, according to a Friday update from forest officials.

They said in a social media post, "AZGFD reminds the public to protect themselves and their pets by keeping a safe distance from all wildlife, especially animals that appear aggressive or show unusual behavior, such as a lack of fear of humans."