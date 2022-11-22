Blood donations urgently needed to prevent shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday season is all about giving and one way to give is by donating blood. The American Red Cross is asking people to help meet the high demand.

If you’re able to donate blood, the American Red Cross is asking you to sign up and then come to the KGUN-9 station from 8-2 on Black Friday . Last year participants donated enough blood to save as many as 106 lives.

The American Red Cross is always in need of blood, but the need is especially high when the holiday season comes around.

“As we come into Thanksgiving and Christmas, historically the American Red Cross sees a blood shortage,” said Courtney Slanaker, the Executive Director of American Red Cross Southern Arizona.

Slanaker said having blood available for those in need is critical. “Patients that need life-saving blood, they don’t get breaks during the holiday season. Car accidents still happen, cancer patients are still battling, people still are burn victims, so those blood donations are incredibly important to be on the shelf when patients need them,” she said.

She recommended checking the requirements on the red cross website before donating.

If you’re eligible you can make an appointment for any of the blood drives coming up or one of their local centers.

“Again, it’s the blood on the shelf that’s going to save someone’s life. So when you hear about a blood shortage during the holiday season, it’s too late. That’s when those patients are needing that blood. They need the blood on the shelf that’s what’s going to save someone’s life,” said Slanaker.

If you come to donate Friday, the American Red Cross is giving a free shirt and beanie while supplies last. And if you can’t donate, Slanaker says you can donate your time by volunteering.