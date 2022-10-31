Donate to KGUN 9's 6th annual American Red Cross Blood Drive on Black Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking to add to your Black Friday to-do list this year? Consider joining KGUN 9 at our 6th annual blood drive on Friday, Nov. 25 in support of the American Red Cross.

Every donor in a blood drive can make a difference. According to the American Red Cross, a single pint can save up to three lives.

Our goal is to collect 16 pints of blood. Donors who help us reach that goal will get a free Red Cross beanie and an vintage t-shirt.

In the five years since KGUN has hosted its annual drive, participants have helped donate a total of 102 pints of blood—enough to save as many as 306 lives, according to the American Red Cross.

As one in seven people will need blood in their lifetimes, participating in a blood drive is one way you can give back to your community as the holiday season begins.

If you've been unable to donate in recent years due to travel outside the U.S., illness, medication or other reason, the Red Cross says to check the current requirements. Potential donors who have been deferred in the past may now be eligible.

This year's blood drive will be held at 7280 E. Rosewood St. from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sign up with the American Red Cross to make an appointment.

