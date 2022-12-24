Bittersweet goodbye: Morales family to hold final light show at current home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the past 6 years, the Morales Christmas Light Show has become a big part of the holiday season for many in Southern Arizona.

“The Morales family Christmas started as our tradition now it’s thousands of people's tradition,” says Frank Morales.

You may remember the family competing on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight. Their display has grown over the years, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to their homes on North Devotion Drive.

It’s a display that has officially outgrown the location. “So this will be our last Christmas at devotion,” says Morales.

After years of back and forth with the homeowners association, the Morales family is packing up their lights, for good.

Morales says, “so it looks like the HOA has finally won the battle.”

People like Kami Varela have spent the past 5 years at the Morales Christmas Light Show. “It’s very disappointing. Hopefully, we can find him next year at a new location,” says Varela.

As for Frank, it’s going to be a bittersweet ending to their run in the neighborhood. “It’s sad just to see, you get to tell your kids you can’t come here no more to see this.” He adds he’s looking forward to the final night.

Frank says, “seeing the smiles of the children one last time and handing out my last cup of hot chocolate.”

The final light show will be on Christmas night from 6 to 10 p.m.

The address is 5056 N. Devotion Dr.

Frank says they have some fun stuff planned for their final show.

