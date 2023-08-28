Bisbee woman faces charges for fraud, theft, and money laundering

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On August 22, Sierra Vista Police arrested a Bisbee woman for stealing from Canyon Vista Dental, LLC in Sierra Vista.

The woman was employed at Canyon Vista Dental as an office manager.

She is identified as 36-year-old Brianna Anderson.

Anderson allegedly stole over $40,000 in cash and checks from the business.

She was responsible for making daily deposits of cash and checks for Canyon Vista Dental.

According to SVPD Special Operations Bureau, Anderson failed to make multiple deposits from May 2022 through June 2023.

Anderson is being charged with fraudulent schemes, theft, and money laundering. She was booked into the Cochise County Jail and has since been released.

Anyone with information, contact SVPD Detective John Papatrefon at (520) 452-7500.

