Bill would grant Jan. 8 memorial national status

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An effort is underway to make the January 8th Memorial a National Memorial.

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick introduced a bill to give the designation to the memorial, which would affiliate it with the National Park System.

Last week, a virtual memorial marked the 10th anniversary of the Jan. 8, 2011 tragedy, in which a shooter killed six people and wounded 13 others.

The January 8th National Memorial Act would give more recognition to the mass shooting, Kirkpatrick said.

“The devastating attack that took place ten years ago didn’t just impact my hometown of Tucson, it shook the whole country. The memorial, now completed, honors the victims, but also celebrates the strength of my community,” said Rep. Kirkpatrick, in a statement. “I am proud to work with my Arizona colleagues on introducing this legislation again in the 117th Congress, especially after the events that took place at the Capitol last week. We must always work to show that the strong will of good people can defeat hateful violence.”

U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran is also supporting the bill.

“2021 marks one decade since the deadly shooting at Congresswoman Gabby Giffords’ Congress on Your Corner event that took the lives of six Americans and irrevocably changed Gabby’s life, and the Tucson community, forever,” Rep. Tom O’Halleran said in a statement. “Today, I am proud to join my colleagues to re-introduce this legislation that will help establish an important location for remembrance and peace. As they are each year at this time, my thoughts are with the families of Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy Morris, John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard, and Gabe Zimmerman, and with my friends Gabby and Mark, whose resilience inspires me every day.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton said the bill would honor those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

"Arizona was forever changed on the morning of January 8, 2011. When we lift the stories and honor those who we lost, the heroes who sprung to action and the survivors of that senseless tragedy, we ensure future generations will learn about what happened that day," said Stanton, in a statement. "A National January 8th Memorial will serve as a reminder of what they stood for — civic duty, public service, and a democracy where everyone is invited to participate."