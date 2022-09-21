Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Bike, walk or take transit to work on World Car Free Day

City of Tucson, Pima County encourage car-free commutes Thursday, Sept. 22
The community-wide effort is designed to reduce pollution by rewarding people for driving less.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 19:33:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz.  — The City of Tucson, Pima County and the University of Arizona are partnering with other members of the community to encourage commuters to leave their cars at home on Thursday, Sept. 22.

World Car Free Day is a globally-recognized day of action that the United Nations calls a "great opportunity to reduce air pollution."

Locally, Southern Arizona groups and agencies are holding an event at the University of Arizona Mall, where the public is invited to a "Car Free Event" with giveaways and resources.

Attendees will also be encouraged to sign Pima County's 'Drive-Less Pledge,' which offers quarterly prize giveaways to participants.

According to the U.N., vehicle emissions are a primary source of air pollution, especially in cities. They cite the World Health Organization, saying "ambient air pollution alone caused some 4.2 million deaths in 2016."

The U.N. also reports that car-less days can have an impact: In France's first car-less day, held in September 2015, exhaust emissions were reduced by 40%.

If you're interested in attending Tucson's Car Free Event on the U of Arizona Mall, the activities will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of the Student Union.

RELATED CONTENT: Take Pima County's 'Drive-Less Pledge' for cleaner air

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!