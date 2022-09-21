Bike, walk or take transit to work on World Car Free Day

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Tucson, Pima County and the University of Arizona are partnering with other members of the community to encourage commuters to leave their cars at home on Thursday, Sept. 22.

World Car Free Day is a globally-recognized day of action that the United Nations calls a "great opportunity to reduce air pollution."

Locally, Southern Arizona groups and agencies are holding an event at the University of Arizona Mall, where the public is invited to a "Car Free Event" with giveaways and resources.

Attendees will also be encouraged to sign Pima County's 'Drive-Less Pledge,' which offers quarterly prize giveaways to participants.

🌎 SAVE THE DATE 🌎

World Car Free Day

Thursday, September 22nd

10 am - 2 pm

University of Arizona Mall in front of the Student Union



According to the U.N., vehicle emissions are a primary source of air pollution, especially in cities. They cite the World Health Organization, saying "ambient air pollution alone caused some 4.2 million deaths in 2016."

The U.N. also reports that car-less days can have an impact: In France's first car-less day, held in September 2015, exhaust emissions were reduced by 40%.

If you're interested in attending Tucson's Car Free Event on the U of Arizona Mall, the activities will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of the Student Union.

