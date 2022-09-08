Watch Now
Take Pima County's 'Drive-Less Pledge' for cleaner air

Quarterly prize drawings will reward non-car commuters
Tina Giuliano
Posted at 12:12 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 15:12:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz.. (KGUN) — Skip a day behind the wheel and you could win a prize, courtesy of Pima County's 'Drive-Less Pledge.'

Pima County Environmental Quality’s Clean Air Program is asking drivers to carpool, walk, take transit or bike at least one day a week in order to reduce air pollution.

According to the county, taking one single "no-drive" day per week can reduce air pollution by more than 1,000 pounds per year. Additional benefits can include lighter traffic, increased savings and opportunities for exercise.

You can sign up to take the county's pledge online through the website and be entered into a quarterly prize drawing. Prizes include:

  • a Hydro Flask
  • insulated backpack cooler
  • Loop jersey
  • bicycle pannier

Prize drawings are held at the end of each quarter, with the next drawing set for Friday, Sept. 30.

