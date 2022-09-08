Take Pima County's 'Drive-Less Pledge' for cleaner air

TUCSON, Ariz.. (KGUN) — Skip a day behind the wheel and you could win a prize, courtesy of Pima County's 'Drive-Less Pledge.'

Pima County Environmental Quality’s Clean Air Program is asking drivers to carpool, walk, take transit or bike at least one day a week in order to reduce air pollution.

According to the county, taking one single "no-drive" day per week can reduce air pollution by more than 1,000 pounds per year. Additional benefits can include lighter traffic, increased savings and opportunities for exercise.

You can sign up to take the county's pledge online through the website and be entered into a quarterly prize drawing. Prizes include:



a Hydro Flask

insulated backpack cooler

Loop jersey

bicycle pannier

Prize drawings are held at the end of each quarter, with the next drawing set for Friday, Sept. 30.