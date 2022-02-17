Bike and car crash near Speedway Blvd. and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash near Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 10.

The crash involved a bike and a car.

The bicyclist is an adult man. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver stayed on scene.

The roadway is restricted but will fully open soon.

----

