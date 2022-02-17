Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Bike and car crash near Speedway Blvd. and I-10

TPD currently investigating scene
items.[0].image.alt
Thinkstock
Dozens injured in Barcelona train accident
Posted at 10:13 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 00:13:28-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash near Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 10.

The crash involved a bike and a car.

The bicyclist is an adult man. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver stayed on scene.

The roadway is restricted but will fully open soon.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!