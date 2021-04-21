Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Big Tucson vaccine site plans halted, mobile service sought

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 1:21 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 16:21:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A plan to establish a large federally supported mass vaccination site in metro Tucson is being shelved and Pima County instead is now asking for it in mobile form.

Officials said Tuesday that weeks of discussions didn't produce agreement on details for establishing and running the proposed vaccination site.

It would have been operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and could have vaccinated up to 6,000 people daily. Officials said the county is pivoting to ask the agency for mobile sites capable of providing about 300 shots daily to reach populations that could use help getting vaccinated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.