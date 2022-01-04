Beyond Foundation commemorating the January 8th shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — The Beyond Foundation is hoping to bring people together to commemorate the January 8th shooting. A series of events will focus on mental and physical well-being.

Organizers say getting out in nature is one of the best things you can do for your health both mentally and physically.

“Nature is part of our formula for comprehensive health,” said Beyond Foundation

Executive Director Daniela Diamente. “The psychological benefit that you get from just being outside and being around nature is huge.”

Diamente says the Beyond Foundation was born out of the tragedy that happened on January 8th 2011. The family of one of the people killed wanted to find a way to make things better.

“What makes us a healthier community to prevent something like that from happening again. It's about being healthy and well in all different ways,” said Diamente.

Beyond hosts events all year long like Meet Me At Maynards every Monday and this year they will also have a series of outdoor activities which begin January 8th.

“It was a big part of everyone’s process through this tragedy and moving forward we can get outside and heal ourselves that way,” she said.

Diamente says simple things like a walk outside make a big difference not just for the individual, but the community as a whole.

“Kindness is infectious right?” Diamente said, “When you can care for somebody else you can care for yourself better and care for the community.”

