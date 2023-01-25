Benson HS lifts lockdown following Border Patrol search

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Wednesday lockdown at Benson High School has lifted.

According to Benson police, the U.S. Border Patrol reported two vehicles dropped off 15 undocumented migrants just west of the school at 360 S. Patagonia Street.

Three of the migrants were last seen heading toward the Benson High School stadium.

The school district was placed on lockdown while Border Patrol agents tracked down the migrants, who were on school property but not on school grounds.

