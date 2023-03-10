Behind the Badge: Recruits' training stresses teamwork, accountability

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are following recruits on their journeys to become Tucson police officers, diving into what they see and feel along the way.

In Part I of the series, recruits jumped into intense physical training on the first day of their third week.

One tenet that’s instilled early on to those recruits: teamwork is critical.

“I’m gonna make sure that I get that badge at the end,” said Arlene Olguin, one of the recruits. “And I’m gonna make sure that I can support and help my peers as well in any way that I can.”

“I’m gonna keep pushing to ensure that I don’t give up on myself and I don’t give up on my fellow classmates,” another recruit, Alexandra Corrales, tells KGUN.

Recruit Joaquin Martinez echoed that sentiment when asked about what he hopes to get out of the training.

“Be better conditioned. But not only that, hold my fellow co-workers to be better as well,” he said.

Another thought being drilled into these recruits: people are counting on them.

“Giving back to somebody who may not have any resources, somebody that may just need somebody to talk to, it’s honestly the little things in life that, to me, are important,” said Corrales.

“Make sure that everyone’s safe, make sure that they could get the trust of their community,” Olguin added.

Martinez already knows the community. He handled non-emergency calls as a community service officer with TPD.

“I enjoyed it,” he said of that experience. “I took it as a stepping stone. I feel like I learned how to talk to people, how to interview people.”

Now, he hopes this training will take him to the next level.

“It’s gonna help me be a better police officer for everybody out there,” he said. “And at the end of the day, helping the community, that’s all that matters.”

We’ll continue to check in with these recruits as they move through their 24-week training.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

