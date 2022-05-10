Bee swarm shuts down Oracle Road convenience store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson-area convenience store was closed Tuesday due to a bee swarm.
The Speedway Gas Station at 12885 N. Oracle has been closed due to a bee swarm. One person was stung multiple times and out of an abundance of caution the gas station is now closed to keep the public safe. #GRFDAZ #CommunityFirst @OroValleyPD pic.twitter.com/RJGCW6ubE8— Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) May 10, 2022
According to Golder Ranch Fire, the Speedway at 12885 N. Oracle Rd. was shut down because of how serve the incident was.
One person was stung multiple times.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.