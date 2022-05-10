Watch
Bee swarm shuts down Oracle Road convenience store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson-area convenience store was closed Tuesday due to a bee swarm.

According to Golder Ranch Fire, the Speedway at 12885 N. Oracle Rd. was shut down because of how serve the incident was.

One person was stung multiple times.
