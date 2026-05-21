Beat the Heat: Pima County opens free public pools May 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is plunging into summer early: county-operated pools will open this Saturday, May 23, with daily recreational swim admission waived at all County aquatic facilities, county officials announced Thursday. The move gives Tucson residents an immediate, free way to cool off — and comes ahead of Tucson city pools, which are not scheduled to open until May 31 and are wrestling with at least one temporary closure.

Related: Glass found in Udall Pool forces temporary closure ahead of Memorial Day week

Pima County Parks & Recreation said it will operate nine public pools and two splash pads for the 2026 season. “We are thrilled to welcome the community back to our pools for another fun‑filled summer,” said Grant Bourguet, the County’s recreation superintendent. He urged swimmers to “stay safe, drink plenty of water, take regular breaks, reapply sunscreen often, and most importantly, have fun!”

The county’s free-admission policy applies to recreational swimming only; fees still apply for programs such as swimming lessons, private pool rentals and the Swim Team Program. The YMCA of Southern Arizona will continue to collect admission during morning hours at the Thad Terry Aquatic Center, where the County operates a year‑round pool. Kino Pool is temporarily closed for refurbishment and is tentatively expected to reopen May 30, the county said. Residents can check pima.gov/pools for schedules and updates.

That early county opening contrasts with the City of Tucson’s schedule. City pools are slated to open for the season on May 31 and will be closed for Memorial Day (May 25) and a staff orientation day (May 26). The city also faces an unexpected disruption: glass was discovered in the water at Morris K. Udall Pool earlier this week, forcing staff to drain, clean and refill the facility before it can reopen. Tucson officials said the earliest Udall could reopen was Friday, but no firm date was set.

For residents on the east side and elsewhere who depend on public pools, the timing matters. With Pima County’s free pools opening May 23, swimmers displaced by the Udall closure or by the city’s later season start have an alternative — at least until city facilities come online.

Officials reiterated basic pool-safety tips as temperatures climb: supervise children, avoid alcohol when swimming, stay hydrated, and reapply sunscreen. For the latest hours, closures and program fees, Pima County directed residents to www.pima.gov/pools; Tucson Parks and Recreation will post Udall updates and the city’s pool schedule on its website and social channels.