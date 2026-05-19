Glass found in Udall Pool forces temporary closure ahead of Memorial Day week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Parks and Recreation announced the temporary closure of the pool at Morris K. Udall Park after staff discovered glass in the water, prompting an extensive cleaning process to protect public safety.

According to the department, the incident requires the pool to be completely drained, cleaned and refilled before swimmers can return. Officials said the earliest the pool could reopen is Friday, though an exact reopening date has not yet been confirmed. Officials encourage residents to monitor the city’s website for reopening updates.

The facility, commonly known as Udall Pool, is located at 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road inside Morris K. Udall Park on Tucson’s east side.

The closure comes just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday schedule for Tucson’s public pools. The department also announced that all city pools will be closed Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day and Tuesday, May 26, for an all-staff orientation.

Udall Pool has long served as one of Tucson’s major public swimming facilities, especially during the summer months when temperatures routinely climb into the triple digits. The pool, located within the larger Morris K. Udall Park complex, has hosted recreational swimming, swim lessons and youth aquatic programs for years and is considered a key eastside community amenity.

Tucson Parks and Recreation said another update will be issued once the pool is ready to reopen.