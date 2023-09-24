Bear spotted breaking into Bisbee home

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The residents of Bisbee are on high alert after a bear was spotted breaking into a home Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD) officials in Tucson confirm it happened near Gentry Avenue and Tombstone Canyon Road. They say it threatened the homeowner before leaving and is still "at large."
People in the area are advised to do the following:
- Secure garbage
- Take down bird feeders
- Pick up fallen tree fruit
If someone is confronted with the bear again, AZGFD offcials recommend the person yells, wave his/her arms, throw objects and call 911 immediately.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.