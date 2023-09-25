Bear in Bisbee area euthanized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A black bear that had been seen foraging in the Bisbee area multiple times this month was euthanized on Sunday, according to information from Arizona Game and Fish.

The bear had broken into a second home in Bisbee on Sunday.

At this time of year, bears are foraging to bulk up for winter in southeast Arizona. However, the others that have turned up in populated areas have been unaggressive.

Where bears are, people should secure their trash indoors or under cover until the day of pickup, take down bird feeders, and pick up fallen tree fruit. They should also use hazing techniques like noise making, arm waving and throwing objects so as to make the bear uncomfortable in their presence, a release from Arizona Game and Fish.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bear spotted breaking into Bisbee home