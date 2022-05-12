Bear grass fire burns 5 to 10 acres near Arivaca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews are working to contain a bear grass fire near Arivaca on Wednesday May 11, 2022.
According to the Arivaca Fire District, the fire is burning between 5 to10 acres east of Arivaca..
An air tanker and helicopter have been dispatched to help contain the fire.
Fire crew encourage the public to avoid the area.
