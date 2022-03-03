BASIS Oro Valley and University compete for "Best High School in Pima County"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — BASIS Oro Valley and University high schools are neck 'n' neck for the "Best High School in Pima County."
The U.S. News & World Report and Niche.com have rated both in the top spots, except they've swapped them.
According to the U.S. News & World Report, they rated the top five schools in the area as:
- University High School
- BASIS Oro Valley
- BASIS Tucson North
- Sonoran Science Academy - Tucson
- Catalina Foothills High School
It found University High School and BASIS Tucson North had graduation rates of 99%, whereas BASIS Oro Valley had 100%.
Niche.com contrastingly ranked the same schools, just in a different order:
- BASIS Oro Valley
- BASIS Tucson North
- University High School
- Catalina Foothills High School
- Sonoran Science Academy - Tucson
The site formerly known as College Prowler revealed 88% of BASIS Tucson North students are at least proficient in math and 84% in reading.
Students at BASIS Oro Valley and University high schools both had scores above 92%, with University pupils scoring the highest at 95% (math) and 99% (reading).
All three schools received A's in academics, teachers, diversity, college preparation, and health and safety.
However, they collectively lacked opportunities relating to clubs and activities.
The two BASIS-affiliated schools scored C-, while University High School had a B- score.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.