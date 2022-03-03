BASIS Oro Valley and University compete for "Best High School in Pima County"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — BASIS Oro Valley and University high schools are neck 'n' neck for the "Best High School in Pima County."

The U.S. News & World Report and Niche.com have rated both in the top spots, except they've swapped them.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, they rated the top five schools in the area as:



University High School BASIS Oro Valley BASIS Tucson North Sonoran Science Academy - Tucson Catalina Foothills High School

It found University High School and BASIS Tucson North had graduation rates of 99%, whereas BASIS Oro Valley had 100%.

Niche.com contrastingly ranked the same schools, just in a different order:



BASIS Oro Valley BASIS Tucson North University High School Catalina Foothills High School Sonoran Science Academy - Tucson

The site formerly known as College Prowler revealed 88% of BASIS Tucson North students are at least proficient in math and 84% in reading.

Students at BASIS Oro Valley and University high schools both had scores above 92%, with University pupils scoring the highest at 95% (math) and 99% (reading).

All three schools received A's in academics, teachers, diversity, college preparation, and health and safety.

However, they collectively lacked opportunities relating to clubs and activities.

The two BASIS-affiliated schools scored C-, while University High School had a B- score.