Barricades delivered throughout the city to prepare for monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility has started delivering barricades to hundreds of dip crossings throughout the city.

This is all in preparation with monsoon right around the corner and as part of the City's Operation Splash 2023 campaign.

Staff will be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting June 14 through September to prepare roadways at dip crossings and washes.

More than 500 barricades will be delivered going into next week to be placed along the sides of the roadways near the crossings.

The City of Tucson will also be offering a sandbag station 24 hours, seven days a week that will open before the first forecasted storm. This will be in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, 700 S. Randolph Way, at Reid Park.

It's recommended residents bring their own shovel and are limited to 10 bags per vehicle.

Staff will be monitoring the National Weather Service for severe storms to be ready to monitor roadways for barricading if necessary.

The goal is to prevent drivers from using the roadways.

