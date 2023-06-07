Sandbag distribution stations in Pima County for monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Friday June 9, sandbag stations will be set up around Pima County for residents to pick up in preparation for the 2023 Monsoon.
LOCATIONS STARTING JUNE 9
- 16091 W Universal Ranch Rd - fire station in Arivaca
- E Snyder Rd and N Lason Ln
- E Carter Canyon Rd and N Sabino Canyon Parkway-Mt Lemmon
- 3885 E Golder Ranch Dr - fire station in Catalina
- N Pima Canyon Dr and E Ina Rd
- E Dawson Rd and S County Club Rd
- 1313 S Mission Road – Pima County Mission Yard
- S Camino Verde and W Ajo Hwy-fire station
- Trico Rd and Silverbell Rd-fire station
- 12121 W Picture Rocks Dr-fire station
- N La Canada Dr and Paseo Del Chino in Green Valley
Residents can fill up to 20 sandbags per vehicle. The county recommends bringing gloves and a shovel for convenience and safety.