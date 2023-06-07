Watch Now
Sandbag distribution stations in Pima County for monsoon

Here&#39;s where to get free sandbags in the Tucson area
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 15:38:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Friday June 9, sandbag stations will be set up around Pima County for residents to pick up in preparation for the 2023 Monsoon.

LOCATIONS STARTING JUNE 9

  1. 16091 W Universal Ranch Rd - fire station in Arivaca  
  2. E Snyder Rd and N Lason Ln
  3. E Carter Canyon Rd and N Sabino Canyon Parkway-Mt Lemmon
  4. 3885 E Golder Ranch Dr - fire station in Catalina
  5. N Pima Canyon Dr and E Ina Rd
  6. E Dawson Rd and S County Club Rd
  7. 1313 S Mission Road – Pima County Mission Yard
  8. S Camino Verde and W Ajo Hwy-fire station  
  9. Trico Rd and Silverbell Rd-fire station
  10. 12121 W Picture Rocks Dr-fire station
  11. N La Canada Dr and Paseo Del Chino in Green Valley

Residents can fill up to 20 sandbags per vehicle. The county recommends bringing gloves and a shovel for convenience and safety.

