Banner University Medicine announces El Tour de Tucson title sponsorship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Banner University Medicine, widely known for delivering patient care, training future health care professionals, and performing medical research, is once again the official title sponsor for the El Tour de Tucson.

The 39th El Tour de Tucson will take place on November 19, 2022.

Banner has named the Pima County Joint Technical Education District the primary beneficiary for El Tour de Tucson fundraising goals.

The goal is to provide enhanced educational options for students interested in health care careers, in order to help meet Arizona's expanding need for health care workers.

“Support from El Tour de Tucson will greatly enhance the lives of countless Pima JTED students seeking to succeed in the workforce and college. We thank the event sponsors especially Title Sponsor Banner University Medicine for making this commitment to improving our community,” said Kathy L. Prather, Superintendent Pima County Joint Technical Education District.

El Tour de Tucson has nominated former Pima County administrator Chuck Huckelberry as the Dedication Recipient for the 39th El Tour de Tucson in November.

Each year, El Tour is dedicated to someone who has made major contributions to the biking community, serves as an example of achievement, and has overcome life's challenges.

“Chuck Huckelberry dedicated his career to working in partnership with community members, businesses and the health care professionals at Banner University Medicine and other organizations to help making southern Arizona a healthy, prosperous and safe cycling community. We are pleased to be part of honoring Chuck’s dedication during this year’s Tour de Tucson,” said Sarah Frost, CEO Banner University Medical Center South and Banner University Medical Center Tucson.

El Tour de Tucson is the largest cycling race in Arizona and one of the top ten in the United States. It raised more than $100 million for over 100 organizations since it began in 1983.

To register for the race, visit eltourdetucson.org.

