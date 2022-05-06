Baby formula shortage leads to purchase limits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Supply chain shortages of one critical product may impact moms this Mother's Day weekend: Some retailers are limiting purchases on baby formula due to scarcity.

Spokespeople from both Walgreens and CVS Health have confirmed they are currently limiting purchase quantities of baby formula products due to supplier challenges and increased customer demand.

"Infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraint across the country," said Steven Cohen, a Walgreens Company communications manager. "Similar to other retailers, we put into effect purchase limits of three per transaction on all infant and toddler formula to help improve inventory."

Monica Prinzing, communications manager with CVS Health, confirmed a three-formula-limit at CVS stores and online.

The purchase limit applies to all baby formulas carried by the pharmacy.

"We're continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes to our customers," she told KGUN 9.

