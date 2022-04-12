Tucson mom searches over nine stores for baby formula

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A shortage of baby formulas is making it extremely tough for some local moms.

In February, the CDC announced a recall to powdered formula produced at a Abbott Nutrition facility.

The recall along with other supply chain issues, causing frustration as many start to see empty shelves.

KGUN9 spoke with several moms who say it's been hard to find Similac formula for sensitive stomachs.

"Technically for this month I still haven't found what I needed," Meagan Turner said. "For last month when the shortage first started I went to 10 different stores."

"It's scarce, it is hard to find," Tameela Castro said, "Especially any type...that's Similac."

Meagan Turner, a foster mom in Tucson, uses WIC for her foster baby. With out the formula she's approved for, it's been difficult.

"A lot of the cans that I did have got recalled. So I had to turn those in. But then they didn't have any cans to replace those...If you have a child on WIC," Turner said. "You have to have doctors notes for them to change your formula. Even though that they know that there is this shortage going on. They won't change your formula brand without a doctors note. And doctors won't change those things without seeing your kid."

Tameela Castro's 7-month-old has a sensitive stomach, since they've been out of her formula she had to switch formulas.

"They suggested switching her to Enfamil Gentle Ease," Castro said. "So...I've been able to find that...They told me to mix it in, you know, like a 50-50 ratio. So that's what we've been doing."

The shortage bringing many of these moms together, as they all work to make sure their baby's get what they need.

"You put it out there. And when you need the help, you know you're gonna get it back. That's That's how karma works with us moms,"Turner said.

The CDC says that nearly three quarters of infants get some kind of formula by 6-months old.

According to Datasembly, formula shortages started in July 20-21 and have worsened since then.

——-

Denelle Confair is a reporter for KGUN 9. Denelle is proud to call Southern Arizona home. It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good.

Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.confair@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

