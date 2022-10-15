AZGFD to help build Bighorn Sheep herd at Antelope Island

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is helping the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources build a herd of Bighorn Sheep.

During the second week of October AZGFD captured 27 Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep that will be released at Antelope Island on the Great Salt Lake.

AZGFD Tucson helicopter captured 27 Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep this week for release to Antelope Island on the Great Salt Lake by the UT Div. of Wildlife Resources. Staging from Morenic-Clifton areas, BLM, AZ Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, UA & KUIU helped health check & load. pic.twitter.com/wlGx4SHHIp — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) October 14, 2022

According to AZGFD, there are over 300 bighorns in Eagle Creek and the Gila Mountains. Many of them have died in traffic accidents at the Morenci Mine and other populated areas.

This week’s bighorn capture in Morenci-Clifton for UT. There are 300+ bighorns in the area, to include Eagle Creek & the Gila Mtns. Many have died in traffic accidents at the Morenci Mine & in other populated areas. Meantime, UT is trying to build up the herd at Antelope Island. https://t.co/MuZUFKmEvA pic.twitter.com/jgMDvTjsWB — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) October 15, 2022

AZGFD says BLM, AZ Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, UA, and KUIU helped health check and load the sheep.

