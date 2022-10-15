Watch Now
AZGFD to help build Bighorn Sheep herd at Antelope Island

Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 15, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is helping the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources build a herd of Bighorn Sheep.

During the second week of October AZGFD captured 27 Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep that will be released at Antelope Island on the Great Salt Lake.

According to AZGFD, there are over 300 bighorns in Eagle Creek and the Gila Mountains. Many of them have died in traffic accidents at the Morenci Mine and other populated areas.

AZGFD says BLM, AZ Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, UA, and KUIU helped health check and load the sheep.

