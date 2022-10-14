27 Bighorn sheep captured in Tucson and taken to Great Salt Lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large group of Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep were captured on this week, according the Arizona Game & Fish Department.

A helicopter took 27 sheep to Antelope Island by the UT Div. of Wildlife Resources.

Other organizations helped check the health of the sheep and helped with loading.

AZGFD Tucson helicopter captured 27 Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep this week for release to Antelope Island on the Great Salt Lake by the UT Div. of Wildlife Resources. Staging from Morenic-Clifton areas, BLM, AZ Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, UA & KUIU helped health check & load. pic.twitter.com/wlGx4SHHIp — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) October 14, 2022