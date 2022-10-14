Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

27 Bighorn sheep captured in Tucson and taken to Great Salt Lake

FfDJggqUYAAXA3u.jfif
Arizona Game & Fish Department
Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep
FfDJggqUYAAXA3u.jfif
Posted at 2:22 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 17:22:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large group of Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep were captured on this week, according the Arizona Game & Fish Department.

A helicopter took 27 sheep to Antelope Island by the UT Div. of Wildlife Resources.

Other organizations helped check the health of the sheep and helped with loading.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!