TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing 67-year-old man.

The man is identified as John Hidalgo.

He is 5'10" tall about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Hidalgo was last wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and black socks in the area of North 22nd Place and East Sweetwater Avenue.

If located, contact the Phoenix Police Department.