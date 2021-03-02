AZ gas prices could cause higher prices on food and other goods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The average price of diesel gas in Arizona has increased more than 40 cents over the past month, according to AAA. Truck drivers say this increase will also raise the price of goods.

"It costs me more at the fuel pump, so it costs more to ship the load out," Tyler Wasko, a truck driver said. "It's going to end up going into the store at a higher price."

Right now, diesel gas in Arizona is more than 10 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA.

"If I am dead empty, it's close to a thousand dollars as before it was only 750 or so," Wasko said.

Truck routes could potentially change to avoid places with high cost gas prices.

"If you can make more money going somewhere else, why wouldn't you do that," Wasko said.

The owner of Triple T Truck Stop, Kurt Dandoy, says the prices could continue to increase as more things open up.

"Because people are traveling, we are going to see a spike until at least the midsummer," Dandoy said.

Wasko says the price of food and other goods will go with it.

"That's going to continue until fuel prices stay at a decent level," Wasko said.