Gas prices soar in Tucson, nationwide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the first time in years, Tucson's average price for regular unleaded gasoline is higher than the national average.

Tucson's average price has jumped to $2.68. Nationally, the average is $2.65.

What's especially unfortunate is the usual low-price leaders, like membership clubs and stations near Tucson International Airport have approached or passed $2.50. A single Shell-branded filling station on Rancho Vistoso and Oracle in Oro Valley is the cheapest fueler at $2.43.

That station also has the cheapest diesel price, at $2.49. Every other station is $2.50 or much higher.

