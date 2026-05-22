Avoiding a Memorial Day DUI could save your wallet and your life

TUCSON, Ariz. — A few drinks can affect your judgment, eyesight, coordination and decision-making skills.

The Tucson Police Department DUI unit usually sees a slight spike in DUI citations during holiday weekends like Memorial Day.

The DUI unit usually works overnight shifts, seeing their nights get busier as the bars close around 2:00 a.m. in Tucson.

Driving while intoxicated is especially difficult and dangerous because it’s a task that requires multiple points of attention.

“You’re trying to pay attention to your speed, what’s going on around you and the light cycles. People start going too fast or going significantly under the speed limit, not stopping for lights, failing to maintain their lane, drifting into other lanes,” said Officer Emily Sargent.

One mistake could be deadly for drivers under the influence and others on the road.

The National Safety Council records an above-average death rate on the roads during Memorial Day weekend. In 2025, the nonprofit counted 443 car-crash deaths across the country during the three-day weekend.

Tucson Police have already seen a jump in fatal crashes this year, heading into the weekend. As of May 21, the department had responded to 40 fatal crashes in 2026, and ten were caused by drunk drivers. That’s a jump from the 28 fatal crashes the department had seen at this time in 2025.

Even in the best-case scenario where no one is hurt, a DUI can endanger your future. While the first offense is usually a misdemeanor, those charges jump up to a felony with excessive property damage, multiple citations, hurting another person or not cooperating with officers.

Instead of taking the risk, Sargent advises to “plan ahead, have a ride planned or designated driver.”

That way, you won’t spend Memorial Day in the back of a police car, in jail or worse.

