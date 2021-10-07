Attorney General Merrick Garland heading to Tucson after DEA agent killed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Tucson Thursday to meet privately with those impacted by the recent shooting on an Amtrak train stopped in Tucson, a Department of Justice spokesperson said.

DEA Group Supervisor Mike Garbo was shot and killed on the train Monday while searching it with a multi-agency task force looking for drugs. A Tucson Police Officer and another DEA agent were also injured in the shooting.

After stopping in Tucson, Garland will travel to Mexico City as part of a U.S.-Mexico meeting on security. He'll return to Washington by Friday evening.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and DEA Administrator Anne Milgram are expected to attend Garbo's funeral Friday.

