At least 7 Women's Marches scheduled around Arizona today

PHOENIX (AP) - From Flagstaff to Nogales, at least seven anniversary Women's Marches and rallies are scheduled around Arizona.



About 20,000 people are expected for Sunday's two-mile march that will begin and end at the State Capitol.



The marches and rallies in Arizona and around the country are in support of female empowerment and denouncing President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights.



Many of the events took place on Saturday, the anniversary of Trump's inauguration.



In Arizona, marches are scheduled Sunday morning and afternoon in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Sedona, Prescott, Payson, Nogales and Ajo.

