As San Rafael fire calms the Smugglers Fire sparks up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Smugglers Fire has currently burned 50 acres. Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZSF) says the fire is burning to the south in rugged terrain and there are no values at risk.

Two Single Engine Air Tankers were dispatched to handle the situation. Phoenix Crew is en route and additional engines and water tenders are being requested says AZSF.

New start - #SmugglersFire, NW of #Sasabe in #PimaCounty. Fire est. 30 acres w/moderate rate of spread. Fire is moving to S. in rugged terrain. Aircraft engaged w/ #AZForestry's T2IA Phoenix Crew en route. Add'l engines & tender ordered. No values at risk, at this time. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/V8jUStQM9z — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 15, 2022

