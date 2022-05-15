Watch
As San Rafael fire calms the Smugglers Fire sparks up

Smugglers Fire
Smugglers Fire
Posted at 3:20 PM, May 15, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Smugglers Fire has currently burned 50 acres. Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (AZSF) says the fire is burning to the south in rugged terrain and there are no values at risk.

Two Single Engine Air Tankers were dispatched to handle the situation. Phoenix Crew is en route and additional engines and water tenders are being requested says AZSF.

